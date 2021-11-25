Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UMB Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMBF opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.