Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

EDR opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.23 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

