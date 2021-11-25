Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.80. 334,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,406. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

