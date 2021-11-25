Ether Kingdoms Token Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $46,135.89 and approximately $104,670.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.