Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,661.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $10,661.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00386557 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.01180661 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

