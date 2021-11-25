Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

