Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,706. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

