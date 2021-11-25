EvidenZ Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $856.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

