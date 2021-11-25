EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.