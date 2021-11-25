Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

