FalconStor Software (FALC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 373 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FalconStor Software to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -129.27% -151.63% -5.13%

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s peers have a beta of -2.75, indicating that their average stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2473 12495 23216 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given FalconStor Software’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -16.67 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.19

FalconStor Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

