FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 2,379 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

