FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

