FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 3,601,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

