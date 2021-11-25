FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 2,444 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 225,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 407,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,754. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

