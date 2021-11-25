FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 257 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

