Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 119,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 24,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 117,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 85,261 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.74. 43,469,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

