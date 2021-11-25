Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $7.15 on Thursday, reaching $399.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.36 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

