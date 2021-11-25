Field & Main Bank Has $1.10 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.21. 4,539,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,785. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

