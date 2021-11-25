Field & Main Bank Sells 335 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.73. 1,208,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,852. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.00 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.48 and a 200 day moving average of $490.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

