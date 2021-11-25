Field & Main Bank Sells 552 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

