Financial Comparison: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) vs. Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.88%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 66.31, indicating that its stock price is 6,531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -53.21% -44.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 69.93 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -6.47

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A. Sylvan and Terry Sylvan on January 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.