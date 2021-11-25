Financial Comparison: Loncor Gold (LONCF) and The Competition

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Loncor Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 796 3510 3788 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.37%. Given Loncor Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -31.07 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.80

Loncor Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loncor Gold peers beat Loncor Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

