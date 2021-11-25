Financial Comparison: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Simmons First National and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22% Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.91% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Simmons First National and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.45 $254.90 million $2.54 11.92 Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.23 $29.35 million $4.88 10.24

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Peoples Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.