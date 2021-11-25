First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman Sells 65,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.