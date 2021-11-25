First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman Sells 65,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.91.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
