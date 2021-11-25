First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

FCBC stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

