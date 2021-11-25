First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FR. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 838,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,434. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.