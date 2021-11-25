First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.35.

First Solar stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

