First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 10,197 First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of First Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

FRBA opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $292.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

