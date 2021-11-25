First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 8,297 Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens & Northern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

