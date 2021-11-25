First Trust Advisors LP Buys 474 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

