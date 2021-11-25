First Trust Advisors LP Sells 126,657 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Momo by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momo by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at $7,180,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 31.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,265 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at $4,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

