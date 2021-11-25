First United Bank & Trust Acquires 426 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR opened at $166.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

