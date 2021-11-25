First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $212.21 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $223.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

