First United Bank & Trust Purchases 1,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

