First United Bank & Trust Purchases 1,638 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

