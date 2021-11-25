First United Bank & Trust Purchases 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,744 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,656 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $231.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.