First United Bank & Trust Sells 4,835 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 46,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

