First United Bank & Trust Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.29 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

