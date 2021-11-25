FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.