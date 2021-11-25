Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
