Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

