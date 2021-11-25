Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $401.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.30 million and the highest is $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 190,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

