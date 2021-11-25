FLETA Price Tops $0.0172 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.