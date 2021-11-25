Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 1,122,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

