Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

