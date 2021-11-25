FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

