FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $220,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.