FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,349 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,694,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

