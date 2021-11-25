FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $137,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

