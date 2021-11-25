FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

